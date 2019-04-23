New York City baby sitter stabbed mom of two because she ‘don’t work for free,’ reports say

A New York City baby sitter was arrested after she stabbed the mother of a child she was hired to care for when the duo got into an argument over pay, reports said.

Miriam Paloma ended up in handcuffs on Monday after she plunged a knife into the 27-year-old mother’s body and slashed her once inside at a Bronx apartment, the New York Post reported.

“I don’t work for free!” Paloma allegedly yelled during the altercation with the mother.

‘THANK GOD FOR THE MIRACLE:’ MAN WHO SURVIVED 47-STORY FALL FROM NYC SKYSCRAPER RECOUNTS STORY

The woman told CBS New York that her two children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were in the apartment when Paloma attacked her. She said took shelter after the stabbing by barricading her and her children in a bedroom.

“I didn’t know what to do,” the woman who was stabbed told the news station. “I told her to put the knife down, she wouldn’t put the knife down.”

“Previously she had told me that the agency owed her money, and about two hours later she just came out of nowhere and attacked me with a knife,” she added. “She stabbed me in my back twice, there was blood all over my apartment and children were running back and forth."

'FAKE SOCIALITE' WHO ALLEGEDLY SWINDLED VICTIMS OUT OF $275G REFUSES TO TAKE STAND

The woman said she met Paloma through a private agency while looking for a caretaker for her children, who has special needs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paloma was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.