New York City man, 77, forced to withdraw $1,800 from ATM following assault, police say

New York City police were searching Thursday for a suspect accused of assaulting a 77-year-old man and then forcing him to withdraw $1,800 from an ATM.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn after the suspect followed the victim into his home, police told Fox5 NY.

Investigators said the man was pushed to the ground and threatened with a knife. He was then directed into a car outside.

The victim was driven to a Chase bank, where he withdrew $1,800 that were taken by the suspect, police told the station.

As of Thursday, the suspect, described as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a dark complexion, has not been identified.

The victim -- whom CBS NY says they have spoken with -- is reported to have escaped the incident unharmed.

The man told the station that he tried to put up a fight after allegedly being confronted inside his home.

“I was hoping I could hurt him enough so I could get through the door, and yell and call, ask somebody to help me, but he was too young and too strong," he told CBS NY.

The victim says he is now hoping that police can track down the suspect.

“I hope that other senior citizens will be protected, that they won’t have to go through the same thing I did,” he added.