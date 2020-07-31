NYC church barricades front door after homeless try breaking in, defecating on steps

A Manhattan church was forced to take action after homeless people defecated and left needles on its front steps.

The 100-member Trinity Presbyterian Church is in Midtown, an area normally bustling with business and tourist activity, but it has become a haven for drug users as the city experiences surges in gun violence and homelessness.

NEW YORK POST COLUMNIST DESCRIBES NYC AS 'DISASTER AREA,' PREDICTS MANY WHO HAVE LEFT WON'T RETURN

"These people would come and crap all over the stairs!" an angry member of the church told the New York Post.

The superintendent in charge of the church also has become a security guard and stands watch for up to 10 hours a day. He said the front door has to remain locked even during Sunday services, and attendees have to enter at the side.

NYC'S 2020 TALLY OF SHOOTING VICTIMS SURPASSES 2019 LEVEL IN JULY, STATS SHOW

"I don't open it up anymore," he said about the front entrance. "They were throwing syringes in there, smoking pot on the steps."

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones documented the same thing happening in other parts of the Big Apple since the coronavirus pandemic began and the city has been on lockdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have seen so many drug deals go down," an Upper West Side resident told Jones. "I don't want those days to come back."

Many residents blame Mayor Bill de Blasio for his "defund the police" message and for disbanding the anti-crime units.