New York BLM protesters heckle taqueria diners: 'Stay the f--- out of New York'

A crowd of Black Lives Matter supporters was recorded heckling diners at a taqueria in New York City, telling them to "get the f--- out" and saying that the "white-owned" establishment wasn’t welcome.

A man, perched on a platform above a crowd of Black Lives Matter supporters appeared to lead a chant, according to the video posted by Andy Ngo.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING:

The man shouts the following slogans, which the crowd repeats: "Stay the f--- out of New York! … We don’t want you here! … We don’t want you here! … We don’t want your f---ing money!"

He then shouts at the crowd: "We don’t want your f---ing taqueria!" But the protesters enthusiasm slips noticeably and the man tries to save the routine by adding: "…owned by f---ing white men!"

But by then the call-and-response routine had evidently crumbled. A woman in the crowd can be heard shouting: "Tip 30%!"

The man enthusiastically repeats the suggestion, but he did not bother to reconcile that idea with the crowd’s earlier assertion that the diners’ money was not wanted in the city.

BIDEN IGNORES RIOTING THAT MARRED SUMMER OF GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS AFTER CHAUVIN CONVICTION

The video was posted just hours after a jury found White former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in connection with the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man. The case sparked months of nationwide protest and reignited a debate on racial inequality in the justice system.

Many major metropolitan areas, including New York City, were on edge for possible unrest should the verdict have gone the other way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Comments on the video were predictably divided, with many questioning whether such instances will now be even more commonplace in the wake of the momentous jury verdict.

But one Twitter user quipped that getting "the f--- out of New York" was something he did 20 years ago – a move he said was a "great decision."