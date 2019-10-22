Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft
New York man robbed at gunpoint during haircut, video shows

Raw video: 30-year-old customer robbed at gunpoint while getting a haircut at Brooklyn barbershop.

Police in New York are looking for a man wanted for a burglary caught on tape where the victim was robbed at gunpoint while getting a haircut.

The hooded suspect entered a barbershop on Maujer Street in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 4:30 p.m. when he was caught on surveillance camera approaching a man in his 30s, holding a gun to the back of his head and demanding money.

Several people are seen inside the establishment during the robbery.

According to WCBS, the thief made off with $350 in cash, several credit cards, and a cellphone. The victim told police he believed he was targeted after the suspect saw him park his BMW nearby.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.