New York City Asian man pushed to ground, kicked in head during brutal assault video shows

A 61-year-old Asian man was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head multiple times Friday night in New York City, leaving him in critical condition, according to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The attack, which happened at 3rd Ave & E. 125 St. in Harlem, was captured on video surveillance.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The man's wife, 57-year-old Baozhen Chen, told the New York Post that he was collecting cans to help the family make ends meet when the brutal attack happened.

"Please capture him as soon as possible and make him pay," Chen told the newspaper about her husband's attacker.

"I was scared. I was crying. I didn’t know what to do. Why? Why did they do this to my husband? Why did this happen? It was sudden. I didn’t expect this."

The NYPD described the suspect in the attack as "an adult male, dark complexion; he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, white sneakers and a multi-colored baseball cap."

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical but stable condition.

It's the latest in a string of recent attacks against Asian Americans in New York City and the rest of the country.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans skyrocketed in New York City last month, with 31 hate crimes reported in March 2021, compared to zero that were logged in the same month of 2020, according to the NYPD.

The niece of the victim in this latest attack told the New York Post that the surge in crime against Asian Americans makes her afraid to go out on the streets.

"I’m scared and paranoid. I don’t feel safe," the 20-year-old told the newspaper. "I’m afraid to walk on the streets when it’s dark. I go home before it gets dark. There are so many of these incidents happening. Now it’s close to home … It is so wrong that this happens and it’s not just one time.

In an attack that made national news last month, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot allegedly kicked and punched a 65-year-old Asian woman, telling her: "F--- you, you don’t believe here, you Asian…"

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill 94-1 on Thursday that would help combat the surge in crime targeting Asian Americans.

President Biden praised the Senate's approval of the bill and the House is expected to take up similar legislation in the coming weeks.

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.