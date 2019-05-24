Dramatic video shows Minneapolis cop moments after 2017 fatal shooting of Australian woman

Newly released footage moments after an unarmed woman was fatally shot outside her home in 2017 shows the responsible Minneapolis police officer looking visibly distressed while another officer can be heard telling him “keep your mouth shut.”

The footage, released Thursday, was part of video and audio evidence used to convict Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer, after the fatal shooting of a U.S.-Australian citizen Justine Damond outside her home after she reported a possible rape in the alley behind the house.

In one of the clips released to the public Thursday, footage taken by a cyclist shows Noor pacing while his partner Matthew Harrity performs CPR on the woman. Noor’s partner can be heard shouting to her: “Stay with me.”

DEFENSE: COP SHOT WOMAN AFTER ‘PERFECT STORM’ OF EVENTS

In another clip, recorded on an officer’s body cam, Noor can be seen covered in sweat and burying his face in one hand. The officer asks Noor if he’s alright then tells him to “keep to yourself, keep your mouth shut until you have to say anything to anybody.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noor was found guilty last month of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His sentencing was scheduled for June 7.