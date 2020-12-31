Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Florida confirms its first case of new coronavirus strain

Colorado health officials confirmed the first case of the new strain in the United States this week

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Health officials in Florida have confirmed the state's first case of a new coronavirus strain.

The person infected was described as a Martin County man in his 20s with no history of travel, the state Department of Health said Thursday.

"The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation," the department tweeted. "We encourage all to continue practicing COVID-19 mitigation."

The first case of the new strain -- called B.1.1.7 -- in the United States was announced Tuesday. Colorado health officials said an Elbert County man in his 20s was in isolation after becoming infected. It has since been found in California as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom, and prompted tough lockdown and travel restrictions.

Your Money