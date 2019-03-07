New report aims to pinpoint nation's most 'absurd' college courses

The Young America’s Foundation released its annual "Comedy and Tragedy" report last month, showcasing what it calls "political" and in some cases "absurd" college courses across America.

The conservative group found more than 250 courses at more than 50 of America’s top-ranked colleges and universities and highlighted the most "interesting."

For instance, the University of Illinois offers a course titled "Interrogating Masculinities" which "offers a road map for forging new, progressive models of masculinity."

The University of Minnesota offers a course titled "Marx for Today"; it "provides students with an introduction to Marxist theory, with particular attention to its relevance for the contemporary world."

YAF spokesman Spencer Brown wrote, "These reports peel back the shiny veneer colleges and universities place on themselves in the name of “higher” education to reveal a stark reality: campuses devoid of intellectual diversity populated with leftist professors, faculty and administrators intent on indoctrinating the rising generation in the ways of the Left."

Northwestern University offers students the opportunity to take "Unsettling Whiteness," in which they'll make "the historical, political and cultural formation of whiteness in Western modernity visible and narratable for commentary and analysis."

“It’s at all these state schools, mainstream schools,” Brown told the Federalist Radio Hour. "These crazy leftist courses are now showing up just in mainstream English departments, history departments, economics departments."