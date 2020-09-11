Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans
Published

New Orleans shootings: 4 dead, 1 hurt in separate shootings

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 12 gunshots

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Authorities in New Orleans responded to at least two shootings Thursday night at separate locations that resulted in four deaths and a victim who was injured, a report said.

NOLA.com reported that one of the shootings occurred on Rayne Drive in the city, which resulted in three fatalities and the injury. The paper reported that the shooting occurred at about 9:38 p.m. and it seemed as though two young men were taken away in handcuffs.

“My neighbor said he heard 10 to 12 shots,” Derek Levesque told the paper.

The paper reported that a second shooting occurred on Canal Street in the city’s business district. The shooting there reportedly occurred at about 9:34 p.m.

The news channel 4WWL reported that there were a total of five fatalities. Authorities are investigating.

