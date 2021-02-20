Armed bystanders halt shooting spree that left 3 dead, including suspect, at Louisiana gun outlet: sheriff

Armed bystanders stopped a mass shooting in Louisiana that left three people dead, including the suspect, and two injured down the road from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

"Arriving deputies located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds," the sheriff said in a statement. "Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The two transported victims are in stable condition."

It happened near a gun shop and shooting range on the 6700 block of Airline Drive in Metairie, La., just west of New Orleans, and armed bystanders helped subdue the gunman, according to authorities.

"At this time, it appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals," the sheriff's statement continued. "The suspect is one of the deceased on scene."

It was not immediately clear whether the good Samaritans were customers, outlet employees or other individuals.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' New Orleans office said it was sending special agents to assist local deputies with the investigation.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto was expected to deliver a news briefing at 5 p.m. local time.

New Orleans Advocate reporter Ramon Vargas wrote on Twitter that he saw two screens used to shield bodies from view set up outside the Jefferson Gun Outlet and a handgun on the ground.

The gunfire comes roughly two months after a Christmas Eve shooting left two men dead in Metairie, according to the sheriff’s office.

In that case, police responded to reports of possible gunfire and found both victims dead in a car outside an apartment building on Yale Street.

Two weeks before that, another four men were shot in Metairie, two of them fatally.