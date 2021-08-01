New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street leaves 5 wounded; video shows crowd fleeing gunfire

Disturbing video from New Orleans early Sunday shows crowds fleeing gunfire on Bourbon Street.

The shooting that happened near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue around 3 a.m. wounded at least five people, the New Orleans Police Department said. One individual has been detained, police said in the latest update, as the investigation remains open and active.

NEW ORLEANS UBER DRIVER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT BY PASSENGER LOSES JOB FOR HAVING GUN ON FLOOR

Video captured by EarthCam's live feed of Bourbon Street shows crowds walking through the French Quarter. Music is first heard playing on the strip of bars before sudden repeated gunshots send crowds running for safety.

Additional cell phone video circulated online shows one person lying on a street corner.

No additional updates about the shooting have been provided by police. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson both visited the scene, but did not stop to comment to members of local media outlets present, WWL-TV reported.

EarthCam has a camera posted on a balcony above street level to stream live video of Bourbon Street’s world famous parties during Mardi Gras, as well as other festivities happening year-round, according to its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you've got a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.