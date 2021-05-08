Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

New Orleans police make arrest in Elvis impersonator's shooting death

The alleged shooter fled the scene, police said and was later arrested in New Orleans

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, accused in the death of a well-known Elvis impersonator.

Trace Pigott was taken into custody in New Orleans after a man police identified as Jason Baglio was found shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Denham Springs, northwest of the city, FOX 8 in New Orleans reported.

Baglio often performed under the name Jayson Alfano, according to reports.

Trace Pigott was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Baglio. 

Trace Pigott was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jason Baglio.  (Livingston Parish PD)

Pigott fled the scene after the shooting, police said, and was later arrested by New Orleans police.

Tommy Ray, 53, Pigott’s father, was allegedly at the shooting and was still being sought by police, according to FOX 8.

Police said it wasn't clear what led to the shooting.

The suspect will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on second-degree murder charges, The Advocate reported. He was being held at the Orleans Parish Prison. 

