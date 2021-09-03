New Orleans man arrested after allegedly trying to carjack victim outside Alabama hospital: police

A 43-year-old New Orleans man was arrested on Thursday around noon after he tried to carjack a victim outside of a hospital in Alabama, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Jamall Polk allegedly tried to open someone's car door and force the victim out of the vehicle near the entrance of the Mobile Infirmary Medical Center.

Hospital security detained Polk and Mobile police officers arrested him when they responded to the scene.

Polk was charged with third-degree robbery and is being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail.