Louisiana
New Orleans French Quarter shooting leaves 11 wounded, police say

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
At least 11 people were wounded Sunday in an early-morning shooting in New Orleans' French Quarter, officials said.

The shooting unfolded around 3:21 a.m., when officers with the New Orleans Police Department heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, the 700 block of Canal Street, they "discovered multiple individuals had been struck by gunfire."

Nearly a dozen people were shot — two of whom were in critical condition, authorities said in a news release. Of those hit, 10 people were transported to nearby hospitals and police said an 11th person walked to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said someone was "detained near the scene," but noted "their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation." No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the police department's Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

