Hurricane Ida causes widespread devastation in Louisiana, New Orleans in the dark

Hurricane Ida knocks out power to entire city of New Orleans, officials say

Hurricane Ida knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hours after blasting ashore as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., New Orleans government officials said.

President Biden on Sunday declared that a major disaster exists in Louisiana and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The National Weather Service said Ida, which came ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, had weakened to a Category 1 storm with top sustained winds of up to 75 mph as its eye moved west of the city.



Kabul airport targeted in rocket attack foiled by US system

The Kabul airport was targeted in a rocket attack on Monday that was intercepted by the U.S.’s C-RAM missile defense system, a U.S. defense official told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin.

The official said there were no reported casualties. U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said top aides have briefed President Biden on the development, including Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser.

She said in the statement that in light of the attack, the president "has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground."

The U.S. is set to conclude a massive two-week-long airlift of more than 114,000 Afghans and foreigners and withdraw the last of its troops, ending America's longest war with the Taliban back in power.



Hollywood mobilizes to protect Gavin Newsom amid recall: reports

Major Hollywood figures have teamed up to bankroll the effort to prevent the recall aiming to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom next month.

Executives, directors, producers, and actors have opened their pocketbooks to protect Newsom, who faces a recall on September 14. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has contributed a whopping $3 million to the political action committee defending Newsom, according to the California Secretary of State's office. The Entertainment Software Association contributed $50,000, while Paramount Pictures gave $40,000 and the Motion Picture Association spent $10,000 on the effort.

The singer/songwriter John Roger Stephens, known as John Legend, urged Californians to vote against the recall.

"Don't DeSantis our California. Reject the ridiculous recall. Vote No and return your ballot by 9/14," Stephens tweeted. He singled out Larry Elder, the top-polling Republican challenging Newsom, for special criticism. "Florida COVID deaths are higher now than ever. The leading GOP recall candidate sees them as role models. That's foolish. Vote NO for this nonsense."



Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" reacted to President Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal Sunday, warning if the U.S. doesn't rescue every American citizen stranded in the country, terrorist groups will consider it "open season on Americans."

"Now we're supposed to believe with the Taliban, the good guy and ISIS is the bad guy. They're all cockroaches," Levin said at the top of his show. "They want to kill as many Americans as possible. And now look at the situation. We have a propaganda media in this country prior to a few days ago. But they'll be back saying what? This is the greatest airlift in American history in the face of the most outrageous surrender in American history, regurgitating the administration's talking points."

