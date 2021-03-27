New Mexico rancher: Border crisis 'coming to a home near you'

New Mexico rancher Russell Johnson joins "Fox News Live" to share his experience with the migrant surge on the southern border, saying Biden's plan is to "roll back everything that worked."

RUSSELL JOHNSON: We've experienced everything from homes being broke into, cattle theft, vehicles stolen, other buildings broken into. We've had pasture land burnt by illegals. They get lost, they give up, they're trying to signal for help, so they'll just light a pasture on fire. We've had lots of trash left behind, it's, and it's only getting worse, and it's because of all the policies that the Biden administration has rolled back that the Trump administration put into place and was working. When people say that Biden doesn't have a plan, his plan was to roll back everything that worked.

You never know what you're going to encounter out here. What people don't realize is we don't have the family units and unaccompanied minors approaching our area of the border. What we have is the criminal element that we're seeing. The people that Border Patrol is encountering out here have gang tattoos. My mother encountered two different groups on our ranch by herself on horseback last week, and they were wearing all camouflage, they were wearing ski masks. So, when I see all the news coverage being about unaccompanied minors and family units, people are forgetting and not realizing that what we're dealing with out in these rural areas is a criminal element and it affects the safety of not just our families, our business, but this stuff is going further into the country. It's not staying here, it's coming to a home near you.

