New Mexico preparing to seize land at Epstein ranch, officials tell Fox News

New Mexico officials are in the process of canceling state land leases for the Zorro Ranch owned by accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, the state's land commissioner told Fox News on Friday.

The ranch, which is nearly 10,000 acres, is a mix of private and state-owned lands. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas found Epstein, who killed himself while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex crimes charges, improperly leased the land from the state. A cancellation on that sale is in the works, Fox News has learned.

Taking back parcels of state-owned land could make it easier to search the estate – which is one of the only Epstein properties that have not yet been raided by authorities. Some of Epstein’s accusers have said they were assaulted at the ranch.

“Our desire to cancel these leases is because we don't want to conduct business with Epstein or his companies,” a statement from the New Mexico State Land Office said. “The existence of these leases wouldn't prevent law enforcement agency from raiding the house.”