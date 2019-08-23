New Mexico police find dead newborn in trash bag, may have been injected with heroin, police say

New Mexico police found a dead newborn in a trash bag last Friday and said the baby may have been injected with heroin by its mother, according to a report.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the camper trailer where the mom lives in Alcalde, N.M. The father said he returned from a trip and his girlfriend no longer looked pregnant and he said he was concerned about his unborn baby's safety, according to The Albuquerque Journal.

The father also told police his girlfriend had used heroin while pregnant.

When police arrived at the mother’s trailer they “smelled the smell of death” and started to look for the baby, according to the Journal. They found the baby dead inside a tote bag that was in a trash bag near the toilet.

The mother allegedly said she passed out while in labor and when she woke up the baby was unresponsive.

The father later told police that he was told the mother had injected the baby with heroin after giving birth to prevent withdrawal symptoms, the report said.

No charges have been filed yet, the Journal reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.