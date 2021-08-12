New Mexico DUI suspect asks cops if she can smoke cigarette after crash kills mother of 4

A New Mexico driver had a question for responding police officers after she was just involved in an alleged DUI crash that left another driver dead and left her own passenger screaming in pain, according to a report.

"Can I just smoke a cigarette?" suspect Jennifer Munoz, 26, asked responding officers, according to a video of the May incident that was obtained by KRQE-TV of Albuquerque.

"I would not do that right now," a police officer responded.

"Please?" Munoz said.

"Let them try to help your friend," the officer told Munoz, as her own passenger was heard screaming in pain after the crash.

After Munoz herself was taken to a hospital, a blood test five hours later showed she still had twice the state’s legal limit of alcohol in her system, the station reported.

Munoz had been traveling 89 miles per hour on a 35 mph road when her vehicle collided with that of Janelle Katesigwa, 41, a working mother of four who was on her way to her job at a McDonald’s restaurant, authorities told KRQE.

Munoz had driven through a red light, authorities said.

"I couldn't believe that my wife was gone," Katesigwa's husband, Silver Katesigwa, told the station in May.

A witness later told police Munoz had initially left her vehicle on foot after the crash but then returned. She later told police she lived just a short distance away.

Soon Munoz’s mother and sister arrived at the scene, KRQE reported. The sister asked police several times if she could retrieve a child’s car seat from Munoz’s vehicle, but an officer told her the vehicle still needed to be checked under a search warrant that hadn’t yet been obtained, according to the station.

Later, police said Munoz’s vehicle had inside a bottle and a flask of tequila, some beer and a jar containing THC capsules, the station reported.

Munoz was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and was being held without bail.

Records show she received three speeding tickets in the past, and faced charges of not having a driver’s license. KRQE reported. She also faced charges of shoplifting and not showing up in court for past offenses, the station reported.

She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, KRQE reported.