New Mexico construction worker saves baby, toddler from burning building

A New Mexico construction worker is being hailed a hero for saving a two-month-old girl and a young boy from a burning building Friday, according to a report.

Construction workers had been installing a roof on a building in northeast Albuquerque when a fire broke out at an adjacent apartment building, KOAT-TV reported.

Mason Fierro, one of the workers, told the station he saw a man screaming for help from the second-story with his baby and toddler.

“We saw him hanging out of the window with his baby, his two-month-old baby,” Fierro said.

Construction workers brought their ladders over while Fierro told the man to drop the baby girl into his arms.

“He dropped her. I caught her. Then they bring another little boy, two or three-years-old, then we caught him as well,” Fierro added.

Fierro credited the rest of the construction workers with helping to save the children’s parents.

“We had each other’s back, and it was just an all-in thing,” Fierro said.

Fierro and the crew made sure the children’s parents were okay before going door-to-door to alert people until firefighters arrived.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said three people were sent to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.