Jilted New Mexico woman drove car into ex's home, but getaway is rocky

A scorned New Mexico woman tried to run over her ex-boyfriend and his new flame with her car — and then plowed into his home when she missed, wild video shows.

The footage, obtained Friday by KRQE, shows Amanda Gonzales, 25, in a heated Nov. 15 spat outside the Las Cruces home of her former boyfriend, where he was staying with his new girlfriend.

The pair start bickering outside the home when Gonzales is seemingly pushed to the ground, setting her off, the clip shows.

“That’s what I needed,” Gonzales said. “That’s what I needed.”

Police said the woman then admitted to hopping into her gray 2015 Nissan Altima and trying to run over the new lovers — only to miss her intended targets.

Unsatisfied with her efforts, Gonzales backed up and rammed into the home, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the residence. She then slammed her Altima into reverse, but the vehicle got stuck in rock landscaping in front of her ex’s house, video shows.

Responding cops found the car — and its crumpled front bumper — stuck outside the heavily damaged home, where Gonzales was taken into custody, police said.

Her ex-boyfriend, meanwhile, was not at home when cops arrived, KRQE reported.

Gonzales, who was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an additional felony charge of criminal damage to property over $1,000, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Facility last month without bond. She was no longer in custody there as of Friday, online records show.

No injuries were reported during the incident, but Gonzales was also accused of punching her ex and pounding on all the windows of his home when she arrived, police said.

This report originally appeared in the New York Post.