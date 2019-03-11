New Jersey's largest port drug bust in decades sees 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth $77M

Authorities seized roughly 3,200 pounds of cocaine in Newark, New Jersey last month in a shipment officials claim is the largest amount recovered at the ports of entry in 25 years.

Officials said the cocaine is worth an estimated $77 million. It was seized on Feb. 28, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Captured at the Port of New York/Newark by multiple law enforcement agencies, officials said in a news release that the shipping container included "six packages containing a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine."

“This is a significant seizure, in fact it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994,” Troy Miller, director of New York field operations for the agency, said. “This interception prevents a massive quantity of drugs from getting to the streets and in the hands of our children.”

The container, according to a spokesperson for the agency, was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.

Officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.