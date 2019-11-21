New Jersey woman gets 6 years in fatal stabbing of identical twin

A New Jersey woman convicted of fatally stabbing her identical twin sister was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday.

Amanda Ramirez pleaded guilty in September to manslaughter in the June 22 death of her sister, Anna.

She initially denied being involved in the stabbing but then claimed she acted in self-defense when her sister came at her with a knife in their Camden apartment.

Anna Ramirez was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Ramirez said she had been drinking heavily and can't remember why she and her sister began fighting.