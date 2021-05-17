Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wildfire
Published

New Jersey wildfire burns nearly 900 acres of forest

More than a dozen volunteer fire departments involved in battling the blaze

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Nearly 900 acres of a New Jersey state forest have burned in a wildfire that was still burning Sunday night, reports said.

The blaze started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, WPVI reported.

Some nearby residents voluntarily evacuated their homes, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Crews continue battling 1,000 acre forest fire in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday.

Crews continue battling 1,000 acre forest fire in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of Sunday night, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Over a dozen volunteer fire departments have reportedly joined the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in fighting the wildfire.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

Your Money