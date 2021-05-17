New Jersey wildfire burns nearly 900 acres of forest

Nearly 900 acres of a New Jersey state forest have burned in a wildfire that was still burning Sunday night, reports said.

The blaze started at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, WPVI reported.

Some nearby residents voluntarily evacuated their homes, NBC Philadelphia reported.

As of Sunday night, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Over a dozen volunteer fire departments have reportedly joined the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in fighting the wildfire.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.