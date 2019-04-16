Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey utility worker narrowly escapes fallen power line erupting into fireball after storm

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Raw video: Scary close call caught on New Jersey police officer's dash cam when a utility worker narrowly escapes fireball after damaged wires fell to the ground.

A utility worker in New Jersey had a shockingly-close encounter Monday after a powerline caught fire as it struck the wet ground after a storm.

The Manchester Police Department said in a Facebook post the incident happened at the intersection of State Highway 70 and Colonial Drive in Manchester Township, located about 60 miles south of New York City.

"Last night was quite SHOCKING for some of our midnight officers!" the department said.

TORNADOES SLAM SOUTH, KILLING AT LEAST 4 PEOPLE AS SEVERE THREAT EXPANDS NORTH

In video posted to Facebook, a utility worker is shown trying to handle a wire that was believed to be de-energized.

Flames can be seen after a powerline fell to the wet ground and exploded into a fireball as a utility worker was nearby in New Jersey on Monday.

Flames can be seen after a powerline fell to the wet ground and exploded into a fireball as a utility worker was nearby in New Jersey on Monday. (Manchester Police Department)

As the wire falls to the wet ground, it suddenly explodes into a fireball.

"Luckily, he was wearing proper safety equipment," police said.

NEW JERSEY SKYDIVING ACCIDENT LEAVES 'VERY EXPERIENCED' JUMPER DEAD

Manchester Township Police Sgt. Christopher Hemhauser told WCAU-TV he and another officer had to flee earlier that night from the same intersection when an arcing transformer sent sparks flying.

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

He also witnessed the second explosion, and said the utility worker was "definitely startled."

“It’s just a reminder of how dangerous electricity really is,” he told the television station.

Manchester Police said no one was injured in either incident. A spokesperson with Jersey Central Power and Light told WCAU the incident is under investigation.

