New Jersey bus rider injured after sitting in sulfuric acid, officials say

A 69-year-old woman is recovering from a leg injury Thursday after she inadvertently sat in sulfuric acid days before while onboard a public transit bus in New Jersey, officials say.

Police told NJ.com that the woman boarded a New Jersey Transit bus in Lodi Sunday afternoon and immediately felt a pain in her leg after sitting down. The bus then was evacuated and a Bergen County Hazmat team was called to the scene to investigate.

The website reports that authorities described the substance the woman sat on as sulfuric acid, while transit officials called it a liquid.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and no other passengers were injured.

An investigation is now underway to determine how the liquid got there.