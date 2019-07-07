New Jersey suspect stole iPhone, posted selfie to victim's Instagram story, police say

Talk about leaving a trace.

Authorities in New Jersey are asking the public to try to track down an alleged thief who snapped a selfie from a stolen iPhone.

The Kearny Police Department said Wednesday on Facebook a man reported on May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen.

Shortly after the theft, the suspect posted a close-up photo of himself making a bizarre expression on the victim's Instagram story using the stolen phone.

The photo showed a bearded man with brown eyes, glasses and wearing a green fleece or jacket.

Authorities said they were turning to Facebook for help in tracking down the suspect.

Anyone who can help identify the person is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective Bureau by emailing tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (2833).

All tips will remain confidential, according to police.