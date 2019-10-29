New Jersey small plane crash leaves multiple homes on fire

Several homes were reported to be on fire after a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement at about 11 a.m. a Cessna 414 crashed into a home on Berkeley Avenue in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township, located about 30 miles southwest of New York City.

"Local authorities report that the house is on fire," the FAA said in a statement.

The Colonia Fire Department confirmed to Fox News a small plane struck one home and then sparked a blaze in the two structures, which caused all nearby fire departments to be "on hand" responding to the scene.

Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac told reporters the aircraft originated in Virginia and appeared to have been trying to make it to an airport in nearby Linden when it crashed into a home that was unoccupied at the time. A woman in one of the houses that caught fire escaped injury, the mayor added.

"Right now we don't believe any civilians on the ground were impacted by the crash, although the pilot, who knows," McCormac told reporters. "Nobody knows for sure yet, nobody's gotten close to the plane, miracles can happen."

The wreckage remained in the basement of one of the homes, the mayor said. There was no word on the pilot.

An image posted to Twitter showed a home fully engulfed in flames.

McCormac added natural gas had been shut off to homes directly adjacent to the crash site, while utility PSE&G turned off power to about 400 homes in the area.

"The important thing is no civilians on the ground were impacted and hurt," the mayor said.

The FAA said it was en route to investigate the crash.

The weather in the area was cloudy and misty at the time of the crash. The mayor said the fires are now under control.

"The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accident," the agency said.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.