New Jersey skydiving accident leaves 'very experienced' jumper dead

A skydiver, who was described as "very experienced," fell to his death in southern New Jersey on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. in Williamstown, as the 54-year-old skydiver was making a jump at Skydive Cross Keys.

Witnesses on the ground reported the man's parachute was not open when he landed, FOX29 reported.

"I heard a thud, we thought a car hit somebody then I saw this white thing lying there," resident Rosemary Ilgenfritz told WPVI-TV.

Neighbors said the man was surrounded by a parachute, but authorities at the scene said that appeared to be a backup chute.

The man, who has yet to be identified, landed in a neighborhood not far from the Cross Keys Airport, which is a popular location for skydivers.

"The jumper was very experienced having over 1000 jumps to his credit," Skydive Cross Keys told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "The skydiver's parachute was deployed upon exiting the airplane."

The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office is investigating the accident. Further details will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.