New Jersey shooting leaves at least 2 dead, others wounded; suspects sought: report

Police were still searching for the suspects

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A manhunt got underway in New Jersey late Friday night after gunfire left at least two people dead and several others wounded, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Police responded to the scene in Jersey City around 10:50 p.m. ET and were still searching for suspects, the Jersey Journal reported. 

The Jersey City Police Department and the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit were investigating. 

The two deaths were added to 10 other recorded homicides in the city so far this year, according to the newspaper

Jersey City, the state's second most populous city after Newark, lies just across the Hudson River from New York City.

