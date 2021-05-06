New Jersey university offering students up to $1,000 COVID vaccine incentive

A New Jersey college is offering up to a $1,000 financial incentive for students to get the coronavirus vaccine in an effort to help the state reach its goal of attaining a 70% vaccination rate.

Full-time students at Rowan University in Glassboro, who show proof of vaccination before Aug. 7 will receive a $500 tuition credit for the fall 2121 semester and students who live on campus will receive another $500 toward their housing bill.

Part-time students will receive a prorated credit based on the number of courses taken in the fall. The incentive includes students who have already been vaccinated.

"Our message today is simple. We believe the path to normalcy is through widespread vaccination and we want our entire community to commit to reaching the goal of widespread vaccination. If we work together, we can reach this goal and offer the Rowan University experience that our students and employees deserve," university President Ali Houshmand said in a statement.

Residential students who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Other students, such as athletes, may be required to test even if they have been vaccinated, the school said.

Employee incentives are being developed to ensure staffers get vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our students should not bear the burden of ensuring our community health on campus. This is shared work and only with a shared commitment to increasing vaccine acceptance among our entire community can public health be assured," Houshmand said.

Some colleges are implementing strict coronavirus vaccine requirements amid efforts to resume normal school operations in the coming months.