New Jersey
Published

New Jersey cop accused of killing wife filed for divorce 1 month before: report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
New Jersey police officer accused of killing his estranged wife reportedly filed for divorce a month before she died.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Lt. John Formisano is charged in the fatal shooting of his wife last Sunday and wounding another man who was at the residence, NJ Advance Media reported.

On June 7, Formisano filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.

Formisano “went in the front door,” Thomas Verrone, a retired sheriff’s officer and a neighbor told the paper. “He shot the boyfriend three times and he shot the wife two times. She ran out of that house, went to next-door neighbor banging on the door, yelling she had been shot. But it was late at night so no one answered."

He said Formisano followed her to a neighbor’s house and shot her several more times. “She fell there," he said.

Formisano allegedly said he went to the house to drop off something when he suspected there was another man in the home. He allegedly told detectives he “blacked out” before he shot the victims.

Formisano was arrested hours later and charged with murder and attempted murder. He is a 24-year veteran of the Newark Police Department