Truck plummets through New Jersey parking garage's upper level

Dramatic video showed a truck after it fell through the upper level of a parking garage in northern New Jersey, although no injuries have been reported.

The video showed a large hole where the collapse occurred.

The front end of the truck was seen in the hole, which had been cordoned off.

The collapse remained under investigation.

It was not yet known what caused the collapse, but it didn’t appear any other vehicles had been damaged.

The accident happened shortly before noon Wednesday at a parking facility on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, just across the river from New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.