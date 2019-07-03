New Jersey men playing with fireworks were shot multiple times by police, reports say

Two young men in New Jersey are recovering Wednesday after being struck multiple times in an officer-involved shooting that reportedly unfolded around the time they were setting off fireworks.

A group of police officers were patrolling a housing complex in Jersey City late Monday night when an "incident occurred which resulted in all three police officers discharging their weapons," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement Tuesday.

She added that preliminary investigations revealed "fireworks were being shot in the area of this incident" and that both victims, ages 21 and 19, received medical treatment after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old was identified by Pix11 as Davonte Moore, a football player at Iowa Western Community College. His mother told the station her son was shot three times in the legs and that she fears he will never take the field again.

“Why did they shoot them boys?” said Davonte’s mother, Katrina Moore. “If you didn’t see no gun, what was the point of shooting?”

The other victim, who has not been identified, told Pix11 that he and Davonte were setting off roman candle fireworks when police confronted them. He was seen leaving a hospital in crutches on Tuesday after being struck in the legs as well.

What happened that led to the shooting remains unclear and is under investigation.

"There [are] a lot of questions that need to be answered by the investigation into this incident," Mussab Ali, a Jersey City Board of Education member, posted on Facebook, while also calling for a "serious investigation into all the officers involved in this situation.

