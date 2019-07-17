New Jersey officer arrested in death of 3-month-old daughter

A New Jersey police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his 3-month-old daughter last year.

Daniel Bannister, 31, an officer with the Ewing Township Police Department, faces a murder charge in what prosecutors called an "ongoing pattern of abuse" and the December 2018 death of Hailey Bannister.

The girl's mother, Catherine Bannister, 29, was also arrested Wednesday and is charged with second-degree endangerment of a child's welfare.

An autopsy performed after Hailey's death showed she died from blunt-impact trauma, including skull fractures and a subdural hemorrhage.

"The nature of Hailey’s injuries indicated an ongoing pattern of abuse,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said in a statement, according to NJ.com.

Paramedics were dispatched to the Bannister home on Dec. 5 over a report of an unresponsive child. The girl was found in cardiac arrest and was not breathing.

She died in a hospital on Dec. 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bannister, a Ewing police officer since 2017, has been suspended with pay since his daughter's death.