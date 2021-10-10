Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

NJ nurse dies from injuries after being shoved to ground by alleged mugger in Times Square

Oncology nurse Maria Ambrocio, 58, taken off life support after being left brain dead, family says

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A New Jersey nurse has died after cracking her head when an alleged mugger shoved her to the ground in New York City's Times Square on Friday, according to local reports.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, was taken off life support on Saturday after suffering a head injury that left her brain dead, the oncology nurse’s brother Carlito Spa Maria told the New York Post. Ambrocio died surrounded by her family and friends.

VETERAN NYPD OFFICER CHASES DOWN ALLEGED TEENAGE PHONE THIEF: ‘YOU GUYS ARE F---ING FAST’

Ambrocio, who was born in the Philippines, lived in Bayonne, N.J., and worked at Bayonne Medical Center. Bayonne Mayor Jim Davis asked the public to pray for Ambrocio and her family.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, died surrounded by family and friends after being left brain dead from a head injury she suffered when an alleged mugger knocked her to the ground in New York City's Times Square., according to local reports.

Maria Ambrocio, 58, died surrounded by family and friends after being left brain dead from a head injury she suffered when an alleged mugger knocked her to the ground in New York City's Times Square., according to local reports. (Facebook)

On Friday, Ambrocio had accompanied a friend to the Philippine Consulate in Manhattan and was walking through Times Square at around 1:30 p.m. when "she was knocked down by someone who was described as a mentally disturbed homeless man," the consulate posted on Facebook.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old homeless man Jermaine Foster, had stolen another woman’s cell phone and was being chased when he ran into Ambrocio, local news outlets reported, citing police.

Ambrocio fell and cracked her head on the pavement, WCBS-TV reported. Her friends told news outlets that she was unresponsive and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where she later died.

Police said that Foster was later arrested and charged early Saturday with robbery and assault.

"We want justice," Ambrocio’s brother Carlito told the Post. "I want him to be locked up for a very long time so he that he cannot hurt any more people. Throw away the keys so he won’t be able to get out anymore."

Ambrocio is survived by her husband and stepchildren, according to reports.

