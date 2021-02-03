New Jersey Gov. Murphy expanding indoor dining to 35% capacity

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expanding indoor dining capacity to 35%.

The Democratic governor also announced in a series of Wednesday tweets that he will be issuing an executive order that will lift the statewide indoor dining curfew and expand indoor capacity for gyms, personal care businesses, performance venues and other religious or political gatherings places to 35% starting Friday.

"We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart – through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks, and exercising common sense," Murphy tweeted Wednesday.

NEW JERSEY GYM CO-OWNER SAYS STATE SEIZED LEGAL DEFENSE FUNDS AMID BATTLE OVER COVID FINES

The governor did not cite any specific scientific data behind the decision. The New Jersey Department of Health on Wednesday recorded 2,021 new COVID-19 cases and 52 new deaths. The state has an 11.65% positivity rate.

The expanded indoor capacity rules at restaurants, performance venues, gyms and churches will have a maximum cap of 150 individuals. Religious ceremonies and services, wedding ceremonies, political activities and memorial services or funerals are included in the order.

The venues listed in Murphy's order must continue to follow state COVID-19 protocols in order to operate under the new capacity expansion.

"The prohibition on seating at indoor bar areas will remain in effect, as it creates the danger of close and prolonged proximity between patrons, bartenders, and servers," Murphy tweeted Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Previous guidelines limited venues to a maximum of 25% indoor capacity or 25 people. Outdoor gatherings have a maximum of 500 people as long as individuals stay at least 6 feet apart.