NJ mom charged in toddler's death nearly one year after remains were found in alley: prosecutors

A New Jersey mother was taken into custody on Wednesday, indicted on charges including the murder of her toddler son a year ago, prosecutors said.

Tynaizha Brown, 24, of Camden, was arrested about 10:20 a.m. after a Camden County grand jury indicted her in connection with the death of her 22-month-old.

The investigation began on Oct. 11, 2018, when a passer-by found the decomposing remains of a toddler in an alley in Camden. Investigators said they believed the body of the boy, Jah’vi Brown, had been there for at least two weeks, Fox 29 reported.

Prosecutors said the toddler’s father, Anthony Burnett, came to the Bellmawr Police Department last Dec. 6 to report his son missing, saying he hadn't seen him for months. Investigators said a DNA sample of the missing boy was compared to the remains, and his identity was confirmed.

Further investigation revealed that Jah'vi was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018, in Bellmawr, Fox 29 reported, adding that neither parent reported the child missing before Dec. 6.

In January, a medical examiner determined that the boy's death was due to homicidal violence.

Prosecutors said there were two additional counts in the indictment: second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Additional counts in the indictment named Brown's other children, a 4-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son, as alleged victims.