Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

New Jersey mother, 25, is charged in hot-car death of 21-month-old: prosecutors

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Chaya Shurkin, 25, a New Jersey mom, has been charged in the death of her toddler; officials allege the child was left alone in a hot car for more than two hours. (Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

Chaya Shurkin, 25, a New Jersey mom, has been charged in the death of her toddler; officials allege the child was left alone in a hot car for more than two hours. (Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office)

A 25-year-old New Jersey mother has been charged in the death of her 21-month-old toddler; authorities say, alleging that the child was left in a hot car for more than two hours.

Ocean County prosecutors said Chaya Shurkin, of Lakewood, faces a child endangerment count.

CONSERVATIVE PARKLAND STUDENT DROPPED BY HARVARD ASKS FOR FORGIVENESS: 'I WISH I COULD TAKE IT BACK'

“A thorough and extensive investigation revealed that the child had been left alone in Shurkin’s motor vehicle for approximately two-and-one-half hours with the car turned off, in the heat,” Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said, according to the New York Post. “The investigation determined that the act of leaving the child in the car unattended for such a long period of time was the cause and manner of the child’s death.”

Police went to the family’s home on May 6 in response to reports of a child in distress. They found a neighbor attempting to perform CPR on the child, who was taken to a hospital but later died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.