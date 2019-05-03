Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Published

New Jersey mom charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 5-day-old baby, police say

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A New Jersey woman was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered the lifeless body of her newborn baby the night before.

Hiralbahen Bhavsar, 29, was charged with murder in the first degree and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes after prosecutors say she stabbed her infant child to death.

Dispatch with the Bergen County Public Safety Operations Center received a 911 call from Bhavsar around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. She initially reported having a medical emergency at her home in Little Ferry, but once police arrived on the scene, they found that she had locked herself in a bedroom.

The New Jersey apartment complex where police allege that 29-year-old Hiralbahen Bhavsar stabbed her infant daughter to death. 

Bhavsar eventually came out but when police officers checked the room they discovered the “lifeless body” of an infant who appeared to have sustained “sharp force injuries.”

The 5-day-old infant had knife wounds to the throat and arm, NJ.com reported, citing police.

A court date for Bhavsar has not been set.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.