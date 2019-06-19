New Jersey mom allegedly bites cop 3 times, punches another while dropping kids at school

It wasn't an average Monday on the carpool line.

An argument about blocking a school traffic lane as she dropped off her kids at school allegedly spiraled into violence this week for a New Jersey mom who now stands accused of biting a police officer three times and punching another in the chest, officials said.

Parona Brown, 40, was asked to move her vehicle at Fairmount Elementary School by officers with the Hackensack Police Department, because it was in the way of a traffic lane, the North Jersey Record reported.

Brown allegedly refused to comply. When officers looked over her records, police learned her vehicle registration was expired and asked her to park her car. Brown refused and reportedly didn't exit her car when officers told her to.

When an officer opened Brown's car door, she allegedly bit the officer three times "and broke the skin on the lieutenant's neck and arm." When she was being arrested, she allegedly punched a captain in the chest, police said.

The officer who was allegedly bitten was taken to the hospital but the one who was allegedly punched refused treatment. Brown was also taken to the hospital after she said she had problems breathing, according to police.

Brown was reportedly charged with aggravated assault on a police officer by purposely causing bodily injury, aggravated assault by attempting to cause bodily injury, obstruction to a governmental function and resisting arrest.