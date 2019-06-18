New Jersey millionaire gets 7 years behind bars over sex with teen girl

A New Jersey millionaire who engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl for seven months, according to court documents, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison.

Stephen Bradley Mell, 53, was also sentenced to five years' supervised release and ordered to pay $35,200 in restitution, a fine of $40,000 and an assessment of $5,000.

The criminal complaint said that on one occasion Mell flew the teen from to Massachusetts from New Jersey on his private plane, and on the flight back “put the aircraft on autopilot mode and engaged in sex acts” with the girl.

Mell, of Far Hills, who had been president and chief executive of W.H. Mell Associates, an investment firm that specialized in municipal bond markets, pleaded guilty last month to endangering the welfare of a child, NJ.com reported, citing Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams. He reportedly said Mell was arrested in June 2018 after authorities discovered he had engaged in sex acts with the girl.

Hunterdon County officials did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for confirmation and comment.

According to federal court records, Mell also pleaded guilty last December to receipt of child pornography and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Mell started contacting the 15-year-old girl in May 2017 through phone, texts and Snapchat, according to the federal criminal complaint, which stated that in June and July, “Mell performed sex acts” on the minor victim at his Far Hills residence.

In July he “purchased an emergency contraceptive pill” for the girl, according to court documents.

On multiple occasions between August and December 2017, Mell asked the 15-year-old to send him pictures and videos through via text and video chats, depicting the teen engaging in “sexually explicit conduct,” the criminal complaint stated.

In August 2017, Mell used his cellphone to take a picture of the girl “standing nude and facing the camera” and in November 2017 he sent a text writing, “Send me a nice naked pic cute thing,’” according to the complaint.

Mell’s attorney, Robert Bianchi, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Mell is due to report to prison on July 1.

Fox News’ Marisa Sarnoff and Frank Miles contributed to this report.