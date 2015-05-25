New Jersey man who killed dog with vehicle exhaust sentenced to 2 years of probation

A New Jersey man who killed his dog with vehicle exhaust has been sentenced to probation.

Ocean County prosecutors say Clifford Robbins attached a hose from the exhaust pipe of his car to a sealed animal travel carrier containing the dog, a lab mix named Mocha.

Police received a call on April 14 and discovered the dog inside the carrier. Robbins pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

On Friday a judge sentenced the 76-year-old Toms River resident to two years of probation. Robbins also will have to perform 30 hours of community service, submit to mental health counseling and relinquish his pet cat to a local animal rescue group. He also will permanently waive his right to own any companion pet.