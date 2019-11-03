New Jersey man charged in 'suspicious death' of woman, 19, found in parking garage, officials say

A New Jersey man has been charged in the “suspicious death” of a 19-year-old woman found Saturday morning in the backseat of a car inside a parking garage, officials said.

Francis Victoria Garcia was found unresponsive just after 2 a.m. Saturday on the top level of a parking garage on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said. First responders began treatment at the scene before rushing the woman to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Michael T. Gaffney, 21, was arrested and charged with reckless manslaughter later Saturday, NJ.com reported, citing a statement from Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella.

An autopsy determined Garcia’s death was caused by "compression injuries to her neck," officials said.

An investigation determined Gaffney had been with Garcia in the backseat of her car when she died, Musella said.

Gaffney and Garcia had been together at a party in a high-rise apartment that night, the Hackensack Daily Voice reported.

Gaffney told detectives they took prescription medication and had rough sex in Garcia’s car when she lost consciousness, a law enforcement source told the outlet. It was unclear whether Garcia suffered her injuries during the alleged sexual encounter.

Gaffney was being held at the Bergen County Jail without bond.