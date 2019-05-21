New Jersey man who allegedly urinated on cancer victim's memorial is fired by dad from family business

The New Jersey man allegedly seen in a viral video urinating on a memorial for a 9-year-old boy who died of cancer has been fired from his job in his family's business.

Bryan Bellace, 23, was arrested Sunday after a video circulating online seemingly showed him using the memorial at a playground in Mays Landing as a bathroom stall. Daniel Flippen, 23, was also arrested in connection with the video, which he allegedly filmed.

The memorial is for Christian Clopp, who died in 2012 from an inoperable brain tumor. The plaque on the memorial reads, “A child who made the world a better place through his courage, faith, smile, laughter and love of others. May your memory and inspiration live on forever.”

Bellace, who was charged with lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, has said he's sorry -- but revealed that despite his remorse, he'd been fired from Bruce Bellace Plumbing and Heating, the family business. Bellace said his dad is the one who gave him the pink slip.

"I had to remove him from employment," Bruce Bellace told the Press of Atlantic City. "We apologized to the family...I'm sorry for his actions. I'm not proud of him."

In the video, the man identified as Bellace appears to be wearing a shirt with the plumbing and heating business's logo. Bruce Bellace said he learned of his son's alleged actions after people began contacting his wife on Facebook about it.

Bellace apologized for his actions on Monday, calling what he did "a huge mistake."

"It was a big mistake I made. I was intoxicated. I didn't know what I was doing at the time," he told ABC News. "When I came to my senses the next day, I realized I made a huge mistake. I wish I could take it all back and make things right."

Clopp's father, a retired police officer, wrote on Facebook that he doesn't know Bellace or Flippen, but he "hope[s] this serves as a wake up call and you get the help you need."

He said his first reaction was to want to "beat [the men] senseless" before calming down.

After the video surfaced, the Hamilton Township community gathered to clean the memorial. Clopp's father said that it was, "once again," his 9-year-old son who brought the community together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.