New Jersey man, 43, stabs parents to death in home, flees to nearby ShopRite, police say

A New Jersey man was arrested after he stabbed his parents to death inside their home on Saturday, officials said.

Pawel Boduch, 43, was charged with murder Sunday after police discovered Edward Boduch, 71, and Miroslawa Potocka, 72, dead with knife wounds, NorthJersey.com reported. Police found the couple’s bodies just before 11 a.m. Saturday after one of their sons requested a welfare check at the home in Englewood.

Police began hunting for Pawl Boduch, who lived with his parents, shortly after making the grisly discovery. They located Boduch hours after the alleged murder when located his car in a ShopRite parking less than a mile away from the family’s house.

The motive for the murders was not released.

Rufus Moore, who lived across the street from the Boduch family, told NorthJersey.com the couple was “very good people” but their son “had some issues.”

Boduch was charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.