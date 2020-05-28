New Jersey grandma wears colorful unicorn costume to greet her grandkids during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Handshakes with new acquaintances and hugs from loved ones feel like something of a relic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But one grandmother found a fun, colorful way to greet her grandkids.

Maureen Sweeney strapped on a colorful unicorn costume in an effort to greet her grandkids Rylan and Lincoln in New Jersey. Hugh Dillon, her son, captured footage of the May 24th reunion, with Sweeney trotting down the street before her kin run up with an enthusiastic hello.

The grandma only lives a few blocks away from the grandchildren, but it was the first time they had hugged since March 17, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clip of the colorful reunion has been viewed over 2,000 times on Instagram with many users expressing how they were touched by the colorful reunion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Grandmom will always find a way to get things done,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Thanks you so much for sharing this beautiful moment,” wrote another. “Cried tears of joy.”

Click to read more from Fox 29.