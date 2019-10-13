New Jersey girl, 10, dies after being 'ejected' from festival ride, police say

A 10-year-old girl in New Jersey has died after falling off a ride at a festival, officials said.

The child was at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County after 6 p.m. on Saturday night when she was "ejected from an amusement ride," according to New Jersey State Police.

TODDLER'S E. COLI DEATH AFTER VACATION SPARKS INVESTIGATION AMID FAMILY HEARTBREAK

Authorities said the child fell off a ride titled "Extreme," and "as a result, she sustained serious injuries."

The 10-year-old was airlifted to Cooper University Health Care in Camden, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Before news reports emerged of the girl's death, festival organizers wrote on Facebook that a parade scheduled for Sunday had been canceled, but said "all other festivities will continue."