New Jersey
Published

New Jersey girl, 3, dies after falling into campground’s septic tank, police say

Campground describes incident as ‘tragic’ and ‘devastating’

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A 3-year-old girl has died in New Jersey after "accidentally" falling into a septic tank at a campground, police say. 

The Lower Township Police Department says it discovered the child at the Sun Outdoors Campground in Erma, near Cape May, on Saturday night following a 911 call requesting medical assistance.  

"Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive 3-year-old female who had been pulled out of a sewage septic tank after accidently falling in," the department said in a statement.  

The Sun Outdoors Campground in Cape May, where the child was reported to have fallen into the septic tank.

The Sun Outdoors Campground in Cape May, where the child was reported to have fallen into the septic tank. (Google Maps)

The child was raced to a local hospital but was pronounced dead later that evening. As of Monday, she has not been publicly identified and an investigation remains ongoing. 

"The preliminary investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play," Lower Township Police said. 

The death occurred as the campground opened for the season this past weekend.  

Andrew DeLong, a regional vice president with ‎Sun Communities & Sun RV Resorts – which oversees the campground – told NJ.com it is cooperating with the investigation of the "tragic accident". 

"This was a devastating accident, and our thoughts are with the family and we also stand ready to provide any comfort and support they may need," he added.

